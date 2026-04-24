Tshwane senior cop Umashi Dhlamini grilled over tender shenanigans

Suspended Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini returned to the stand at the Madlanga Commission, where he faced questions over alleged tender manipulation linked to the TMPD contract.

Dhlamini has been implicated alongside the City’s chief financial officer, Gareth Mnisi, in a matter involving claims of irregularities in the procurement process.

Evidence presented before the commission indicates that Nico Mathobela allegedly sent a list of seven preferred companies to Victor Kgopa, recommending that they be prioritised.

Kgopa, who works in supply chain management, served as chairperson of the bid evaluation committee for the tender in question.

‘No intent to corrupt the process’

However, Dhlamini told the commission he could not confirm whether Mathobela intended to corrupt the process.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi asked Dhlamini on his involvement.

“What interest did you have in anyone of these companies,” she asked.

Dhlamini responded that he did not have any interest.

“What interest did you have in anyone of them being appointed,” Baloyi followed up.

Dhlamini reiterated his position.

“I did not have any interest because I was not going to benefit. I received the list from Nico Mathobela, someone who deals with issues of assisting people with tender documents and I knew that Sgt Fannie Nkosi wanted the list to go to the CFO (Mnisi),” he responded.

Dealings with Sgt Nkosi

The commission also heard testimony regarding communication between Dhlamini and Nkosi.

According to Dhlamini, Nkosi relayed information about a meeting involving members of ActionSA and the EFF, which had been forwarded to Mnisi by deputy mayor Eugene Modise.

Nkosi allegedly shared this to demonstrate that things were happening around the TMPD1 tender.

Dhlamini said he responded via phone call, expressing concern over what he described as high contestation in the political sphere surrounding the tender.

He maintained that he made it clear he wanted no involvement in any political interference.

“I had no interest in the tender, I did not even do a follow up on the things that I would send. He confirmed that he communicated with Mnisi through Nkosi.

Malema’s name comes up

Further scrutiny arose over a message sent by Dhlamini to Nkosi referencing EFF leader Julius Malema.

In the message, Dhlamini mentioned two individuals, identified as Muzi and Sipho, who allegedly claimed to represent the EFF and believed he had influence to assist them in securing the tender.

Dhlamini later clarified that his reference to Malema was not intended to suggest that the list of companies originated from the EFF leader.

He stated that his comments had been misinterpreted and denied any implication that Malema was involved.

Questions over source of the list

Commissioner Baloyi challenged his account.

“I am going to put it to you that you are either not honest about the source of the list, or you are the person you claim to be Nico. You are in fact one of the people who are promoting these companies.”

Dhlamini rejected the accusation.

“That is not true, commissioner, I am not Nico,” he responded.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga also questioned Dhlamini about his communications with Mathobela.

“Do you still have the chats between you and Nico in your phone?”

“Yes I have my phone but I am not certain if we can still get the chats because of the 24 hour disappearing messages that is on.”

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