Tshwane water crisis: Doctor warns residents what to watch for

Hundreds of residents, most of them young children, have fallen ill after drinking contaminated water in Tshwane, exposing what experts and investigators say was a catastrophic failure to safeguard public health.

As 408 gastrointestinal cases overwhelm communities around Bronkhorstspruit, revelations that a municipal treatment plant operated for three weeks without chlorination and without warning residents have sparked outrage and raised urgent questions about accountability.

Dr Ohunayo Babalola of Bettermed Clinic in Boksburg said the norovirus, Campylobacter and Shigella that has been detected in majority of patients will lead to dehydration especially in young children, who are particularly vulnerable to fluid loss caused by diarrhoea and vomiting. Advertisement

“The greatest concern is dehydration, particularly among young children, because their bodies are less able to compensate for significant fluid losses than those of adults.

“A child who becomes unusually lethargic, is less playful than normal, experiences seizures or cannot tolerate fluids needs urgent medical attention.”

Bloody diarrhoea also requires medical assessment.

Babalola said adults should seek help for persistent symptoms and warned against taking antibiotics because they may have consumed contaminated water.

“We do not routinely prescribe preventative antibiotics simply because someone may have been exposed to contaminated water,” he said, adding that unnecessary antibiotic use can cause gastrointestinal complications and other problems.

He added that, people who suspect exposure but have no symptoms should monitor their health and ensure they drink safe water. While children showing severe warning signs should be taken to hospital immediately.

His warning comes after a Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) investigation found that the plant operated without chlorination from September 24 to October 14 because of difficulties with the City’s chlorine supplier.

The investigation also found that residents were not warned against drinking or using the water, despite requirements to notify communities when their supply becomes unsafe.

408 cases reported as water tests reveal contamination

A joint statement issued by the national health and water and sanitation ministries, the Gauteng provincial government and the City of Tshwane reported 408 cases of gastrointestinal illness between October 7 and 18.

The cases were recorded in Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni, Dark City, Rethabiseng and Sokhulumi. Most patients are younger than four years old.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases detected norovirus, Campylobacter and Shigella in three of four patient stool specimens analysed.

DWS water tests also detected extremely high levels of E. coli and total coliforms in samples from the treatment works and the Ekandustria and Zithobeni reservoirs.

READ: Hammanskraal residents told to use water sparingly as demand outstrips supply

Authorities said the combined findings indicated that exposure to contaminated water from the plant had caused the illnesses. No cholera bacteria were detected in the sampled stool specimens, and no deaths had been reported by October 19.

Bronkhorstspruit Hospital has established an isolation area and additional beds to accommodate patients, with contingency plans for additional staff and transfers to other hospitals.

Three weeks without chlorination and no warning

The City closed the treatment plant on October 14 and reopened it on October 16 after chlorine supplies were restored. However, authorities have warned that the water remains unsafe for household use.

The DWS investigation found that the chlorine interruption was compounded by broader infrastructure failures and sewage pollution.

The Bronkhorstspruit River, which supplies raw water to the plant, is affected by sewage pollution linked to dysfunctional wastewater treatment works in Victor Khanye Municipality and malfunctioning Tshwane sewage pump stations.

Investigators also found that pumps, sand filters and other mechanical equipment at the treatment plant were not working.

The Water Research Commission has been appointed to conduct independent water-quality tests and investigate the contamination. Further laboratory results were expected from October 21, with its investigation report expected by October 28.

DWS has also initiated regulatory accountability measures concerning pollution and compliance with water and sanitation standards.

36 tankers deployed as repairs continue

The City is distributing emergency drinking water from the Cullinan Water Treatment Works using 36 tankers. The City and DWS have reported that laboratory tests indicate the tanker water is safe to drink.

Residents in affected areas have been instructed not to drink tap water or use it for cooking, bathing, brushing their teeth, washing food or clothes. Tap water may only be used for flushing toilets.

READ MORE: Tshwane water tank drivers ‘exploit’ Hammanskraal residents amid water woes

Authorities have advised residents to discard previously stored water, disinfect containers with household bleach and keep tanker-supplied drinking water in clean, covered containers. Health promoters are also conducting household visits to explain hygiene and safe water storage.

There is still no confirmed date for when tap water will be safe to drink again.

More than R107m committed to upgrades

The City says it has committed more than R107-million in expenditure and planned investment to refurbish and upgrade the plant over the 2025/26 to 2027/28 financial years. Approximately R21-million had been spent during the 2026/27 financial year, according to the joint statement.

The municipality is also seeking to appoint Rand Water as an implementing agent to improve the plant’s performance. DWS and Rand Water engineers are developing a plan that includes repairing equipment and assessing whether the plant needs to be isolated for further work.

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