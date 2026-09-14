Tsontso, the glue that held her family together, says uncle

The family of Elizabeth Moselakgomo, fondly known as Tsontso, is mourning the loss of a daughter, mother and passionate runner after her body was discovered in the Kempton Park area of Johannesburg on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who was from Mpumalanga and worked at Festival Mall as a centre manager in Kempton Park, went missing on Wednesday after leaving home in the afternoon for her usual run.

Her disappearance sparked concern among family, friends and members of the running community, who shared her photographs on social media in the hope of finding her.

The family identified her body on Monday morning at a mortuary in Germiston.

She is one of five women runners whose bodies have been found in the East Rand in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Body of missing runner Elizabeth Tsontso Moselakgomo positively identified

She was the glue that held family together

Her uncle, Andries Moroka Matlaila, said the family was still trying to come to terms with the news and was not yet ready to discuss the circumstances surrounding her death. He described her as the glue that held the family together.

“She was the glue of the family and a devoted church member at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC). Whenever she was around the whole family felt her presence,” said Matlaila.

Matlaila remembered Moselakgomo as someone who loved music and was involved in choir.

She was also a committed road runner and athlete, with running forming an important part of her life.

“She was somebody that liked music, but above all, she cherished her daughter. They had such a strong bond and that we saw through her 8-year-old reporting her missing as soon as she noticed that it was getting late and she had not returned.

“Besides that, she was one of the road runners and athletes,” her uncle said.

Burial not yet known

Her death has left a deep sense of loss in the running communities where she was known, as family and friends prepare to lay her to rest. However, Matlaila said they have not discussed her burial as the police is still busy with the investigations.

“Currently, there’s nothing that we can share with you because we just identified her, and then we are going back home to start the discussions,” he said.

He said the family would provide further information once arrangements were under way.

“As it is in progress, I’ll be able to give you an update, but for now, there’s nothing that is prepared,” he said.

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