‘Tsotsi police’: Top cop Feroz Khan accused of degrading colleagues before arrest

A senior Crime Intelligence officer allegedly referred to fellow SAPS members as ‘tsotsi police’ before ordering them to sit in a police vehicle under guard during a chaotic crime scene operation that later led to their arrest and nearly two weeks in custody.

According to Warrant Officer Marumo Magane, tensions escalated dramatically when Maj-Gen Feroz Khan of Crime Intelligence arrived at a Johannesburg crime scene in July 2021 accompanied by his team.

Magane said additional police units had already arrived at the Aeroton scene, including members of Crime Intelligence, the Flying Squad and K9 units.

“While busy at the scene, more police started coming to the scene, and among them was W/O Rikhotso from crime intelligence. I then requested Sgt Ndou to help to cordon off the scene.”

The officer said the atmosphere changed immediately after Maj-Gen Khan arrived.

‘Khan barked instructions’

“All hell broke loose as he started giving instructions. He asked who was the driver of the black Nissan NP300 bakkie, and I told him I was the driver. He then ordered me to go sit in the bakkie. I did as instructed,” Magane said.

He further alleged that Gen Khan started calling them tsotsi police.

“He said he was going to teach us a lesson.”

Magane alleged that he was treated like a detainee even before being formally arrested.

“I was not even allowed to move and talk to my colleagues, not even to go to the toilet, I was escorted,” he stated.

The officer said several senior officials, including Col Mabasa and Brig Sekgobela, questioned him about how he had received information that led him to the scene.

“Different police officers, amongst them Col Mabasa, came to interview me and I explained to him how I got information and came to the scene. I was also interviewed by Brig Sekgobela and later a certain gentleman who introduced himself as Capt Sebola placed me under arrest,” he added.

He said photographs of him were taken while he sat inside the bakkie.

Khan’s actions ‘disruptive’

Magane alleged that Khan’s conduct disrupted the investigation and caused key witnesses and suspects to stop cooperating.

“As a result of General Khan’s unprofessional behaviour and obstructions, the driver, Brightman Mthembu, who was already placed under arrest was released.”

He stated that he and three others were detained at Booysens Police Station over the weekend before appearing in court on July 12, 2021.

“While at Booysens station holding cells, we were told allegedly as per Gen Ebrahim Kadwa’s instruction that we were not allowed to have visitors, water and food,” the officer stated.

The officers further alleged that prosecutors initially refused to place the matter on the court roll until Gen Kadwa intervened.

“We were told that on Monday at court, the control prosecutor was refusing to place the matter on the roll, until Gen Kadwa came to court and insisted that the matter be placed on the roll.”

Two weeks behind bars

They were later transferred to Johannesburg Correctional Services, commonly known as Sun City Prison, where they remained in custody pending a formal bail application.

After spending nearly two weeks behind bars, we were granted bail.

“I was suspended in terms of section 43(2) SAPS Act 68/1995 from 09 July 2021 until 21 July 2021. This type of suspension is applied when a member is arrested and incarcerated. It is a suspension without salary or allowances.

“My suspension was then uplifted after I was granted bail and I resumed my duties on the 22 July 2021.”

The officer was later suspended again under SAPS disciplinary regulations and faced departmental charges linked to corruption-related allegations.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate later recommended departmental charges against four officers involved in the arrests.

“Gen Khan was charged separately, while members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) were not charged.”

Magane said he later testified during disciplinary proceedings against Maj-Gen Khan, which were presided over by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner.

“What I found concerning is that, while the commissioner was still deciding on the verdict on Gen Khan’s matter, DPCI issued a report that cleared all their members.

“At the same time, there were media reports that the witnesses on Gen Khan’s hearing, which is us, were facing an imminent re-enrolment of their case.”

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