Tug of war erupts between LAM and radio station over hit song

A war has broken out between the Limpopo Arts Movement (LAM) and Munghana Lonene FM over the station’s refusal to play DJ KillorBeezbeat’s popular amapiano song titled Kere Haa Ere Hoo.

The song, which went viral early in 2023, was made of lyrics extracted from an interview of a Limpopo man John Gopane from Ga-Mashashane village, who was relating a story on SABC News bulletin about how he scared off a lion that wanted to pounce on him.

The war between LAM and the radio station reached top gear last week after the station’s Meltida Chauke wrote a letter to the artist informing him that the tune will not be placed on the station’s playlist because it is not aligned with its audience.

In the letter, which we have seen, Chauke said KillorBeezbeat’s ditty will be muted because it is not approved by the station’s music committee.

“Thank you for submitting your music to Munghana Lonene FM. Regrettably your submission was not approved by the music committee,” reads the letter.

This exasperated LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela, who wrote a letter to the station demanding an explanation behind the banning of the hit song.

“Can you please provide me [with] reasons [why] the song is not approved on your station,” reads Mashabela’s letter which we have seen.

When the radio station dilly-dallied, Mashabela escalated his complaint to SABC mandarins in Johannesburg, who promptly implored him to have a meeting with SABC Limpopo business manager Madikana Matjila and the station’s programmes manager Tebogo Magubane.

Magubane, who was apparently informed of Mashabela’s complaint, wrote a letter to him requesting a meeting with him and LAM’s Capricorn district secretary Eric Namanyane.

“I’m available to meet with you at 10am tomorrow. Please indicate if you are able to come to the SABC for the meeting,” reads Magubane’s letter.

Sunday World has learnt that during a meeting on Wednesday last week Magubane insisted that the song does not meet the station’s prerequisite standard.

He, however, said the music committee will hold another listening session and possibly review the decision to ban the song from the station’s playlist.

Mashabela confirmed to Sunday World that LAM is at loggerheads with the radio station over the hit number.

“We are disappointed that Munghana Lonene rejected the song, saying the station’s decision was motivated by tribalism,” said Mashabela.

“We know they are working with PR [public relations] companies, and they are pushing their artists. We hope they could review their decision.

“This is very wrong because Thobela FM and Phala Phala FM are playing the song, what informed their decision not to play the song?

“We will fight against any injustice that is being meted out against our artists. We hope they come to their senses and review the decision.”

