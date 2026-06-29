Tumelo Nku’s testimony ‘damp squib’, says incensed Madlanga

An annoyed retired justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, labelled businessman and alleged police informant Tumelo Nku’s testimony as nothing but a waste of time.

The esteemed judge, who is chairing the commission of inquiry into corruption in the criminal justice system, said the narrative by Nku remained the same despite wasting a day on Friday.

‘The idea was for Mr Nku to come clean’

“The idea was for Mr Nku to come clean. Speaking for myself, I do not see that. For a whole wasted day, I cannot help but say it is absolutely a damp squib,” said Madlanga.

However, Nku said after his testimony on Thursday he had a conversation with his spiritual leader who advised him to speak the truth.

“The dismay was indicated, it became clear that regardless of what I fear I must come to the commission and lay bare, the Lord will take care of the rest. There had been reservations in my previous statements, it was mainly out of fear but after that chat I saw it correct that I need to the commission and set the record straight.”

Madlanga said this after Nku told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the interception of a R300-million cocaine shipment in 2021 prevented what could have become a violent battle for control.

Nku denies drug syndicate association

Appearing before the commission on Monday, Nku testified that he acted as an informant in the Aeroton cocaine bust but denied allegations that he was part of a drug syndicate.

His testimony followed the submission of a supplementary statement after his appearance on Friday was postponed to give him additional time to prepare.

Nku maintained that the operation’s primary objective was to ensure the cocaine shipment was intercepted before it reached its intended recipient.

“The main objective was for there to be a bust. The specific dynamics or semantics were not important, provided the interception disrupted the consignment from reaching its intended recipient,” he told the commission.

“Kebby Maphatsoe asked me to track the movement of the drugs from Durban to Aeroton. Most importantly, the drugs belonged to a competitor of Eby and they were trying to steal them.”

According to Nku, he alerted Gauteng Traffic Police Inspector Samuel Mashaba about a truck transporting more than 700 kilograms of cocaine from Durban.

Although Mashaba was involved in the seizure, both he and Nku were later arrested on allegations that they intended to steal the drugs instead of processing them through lawful channels.

Investigators also found about R60,000 in cash inside Nku’s vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Nku said the money was petty cash used for operational expenses, including paying for intelligence. He added that it was also intended to cover his travel costs to Durban, explaining that he avoided using his bank card to remain discreet.

ALSO READ: Another supplementary statement from police informant Tumelo Nku

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