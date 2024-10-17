TUT confers honorary doctorates to stalwarts

Samora Machel, the late president of Mozambique, will receive an honorary doctorate posthumously from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Thursday.

The ceremony, which will be held at the Theunis Bester Hall on the Pretoria campus, will honour the former leader of the Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (Frelimo) alongside Professor Pitika Ntuli, Bongi Dhlomo, and Wouter Kellerman.

TUT said that these individual’s distinguished recognition is evidence of their outstanding contributions to both their fields and society as a whole.

Honorary doctorates are awarded to people who have shown exceptional accomplishments and have a significant place in the academic community, according to Phaphama Tshisikhawe, the institution’s spokesperson.

“These individuals serve as inspirational figures,” said Tshisikhawe.

“Their work and accomplishments align with TUT’s values and our vision of being a university that makes knowledge, addressing the challenges of our time through cutting-edge teaching, learning and research.”

Machel will receive a doctor of public affairs (honoris causa) degree from the faculty of humanities posthumously, she said.

Revolutionary reputation

A renowned politician, liberation fighter, and revolutionary leader, Machel made history in 1975 when he became Mozambique’s first president after the country gained independence from Portugal.

On the global stage, he was much more than the leader of the revolutionary movement and the guerrilla army that, in spite of overwhelming odds, brought freedom to Mozambique.

“Throughout southern Africa, Samora was a hero to the oppressed,” said Tshisikhawe.

“His military successes against a colonial regime buttressed by South Africa, Rhodesia, the United States, and its Nato [North Atlantic Treaty Organisation] allies enhanced his revolutionary reputation and inspired many in the quest to freedom and equality.”

The faculty of humanities will grant Ntuli a doctor of language practice degree (honoris causa).

Ntuli, a South African sculptor, poet, author, and scholar, lived in exile in Swaziland and the UK for 32 years.

Born in Springs, which is east of Johannesburg, he was raised in Witbank, Mpumalanga. He was exiled as a result of his active participation in the fight against the apartheid regime.

“Ntuli is an expert in African indigenous knowledge systems. A regular political and cultural commentator on television and radio, he is also well-known as a poet,” said Tshisikhawe.

Grammy-award winner

Wouter Kellerman will receive an honours causa doctor of arts and design degree from the faculty of arts and design.

Flautist, producer, and composer Kellerman has won nine South African Music Awards and two Grammys.

Classically trained, Kellerman performs primarily “World and Roots” music.

“We are honouring him after he received a Grammy Award at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards for his 2014 album Winds of Samsara.

“Kellerman’s Love Language (2015) received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and won a South African Music Awards for Best Instrumental and/or Classical Album.

“It debuted at number one on the World Music Billboard charts in July 2015,” said Tshisikhawe.

The faculty of arts and design will grant Dhlomo an honoris causa doctor of arts and design degree.

Dhlomo, one of the first black curators in South Africa and a tremendously gifted artist, started creating art in the late 1970s as a reaction to apartheid.

Her work, which had a strong political focus, included giving voice to black women’s histories in both rural and urban areas.

