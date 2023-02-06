TUT kickstarts weeklong mourning for slain Ntokozo Xaba

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will be remembering the life of Ntokozo Xaba, a student who was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend Ngcebo Thusi.

TUT vice-chancellor professor Tinyiko Maluleke has announced that the institution will embark on a weeklong mourning for Xaba. Her memorial service will be held on Thursday morning at the Soshanguve south campus, Student Centre.

As a public display of mourning, the TUT flag will fly at half-mast at all campuses until the end of the week.

“The TUT community is in mourning. Our students are inconsolable, and the staff members are grieving. On behalf of the council of the university and the entire university community, we send our deepest condolences to the Xaba family,” said Maluleke.

Reports say Xaba’s body was found at Ekhaya Junction residence after she was last seen with Thusi, a Bulls rugby player. She was found with stab wounds to the neck the following day by concerned friends who were worried after they could not get hold of her on her cellphone.

Thusi made a brief appearance at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday and his case was postponed to February 13.

