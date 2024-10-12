TV actress, Phophi Mudau-Ratlabala shocked by hubby’s death

By Moyahabo Mabeba

Award-wining television actress, Phophi Mudau-Ratlabala, 35, said she got the shock of her life when her husband, Mohale Ratlabala just collapsed and died.

According the popular Skeem Saam actress, her hubby woke up on Saturday morning full of energy but suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed in their matrimonial home in Louis Trichardt.

Speaking to Sunday World shortly after the tragic death, Phophi said Mohale’s death has sent shockwaves among their circle of friends and relatives.

“We woke up in the late morning and my husband didn’t show any medical complications. He was as fit as a fiddle and jolly as usual. Suddenly, he became frail and within a short space of time, fell to the floor and that was the end of his life journey. I got the shock of my life because death was the last misfortune I expected. Everything was okay until death struck. It was an untimely death that has left everyone shattered and the void he has left is going to be huge,” Phophi said.

Mohale and Phophi, who have been together for 18 years, tied the knot in 2015 and have a 10-year-old daughter, Moyahabo.

Phophi said Mohale’s death has robbed his employees of a great boss in the construction industry.

Over the years, Mohale’s civil engineering company, V49 has handled huge construction projects with municipalities in Limpopo, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

Phophi has had her fair share of challenges but still holds her head up high and shows up in her craft.

She lives unapologetically and wears a front, even though she has been through tests that nearly tainted her image.

Phophi cut her acting teeth in the popular Tshivenda telenovela, Muvhango before getting the role of book publisher, Cindi Khuzwayo in Skeem Saam.

Her portrayal of the feisty character won her Best Actress in Soapie in 2019.

Phophi has been scarce on TV lately as she is inundated with shoots for a Showmax show, Musangwe on which she plays the lead character of nurse Florence Masebe.

Phophi said the family is yet to finalise funeral details but Mohale will likely be laid to rest next Saturday.

