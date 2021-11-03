Tweeps react to Uzalo tackling GBV

Johannesburg – Uzalo for the past couple of weeks has been portraying a very sensitive and problematic issue in South Africa.

The Uzalo storyline has been tackling the issue of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Njeza played by Nkanyiso Makhanya and Nompilo Maphumulo who plays the role of Nosipho, have portrayed excellently how GBV is a huge problem in most relationships.

They have also shown how victims of GBV are manipulated by the abuser and then continue to go back to the abuser.

As we have seen in the past week Njeza seemed to be a changed man, hence he did everything to worm himself into Nosipho’s life again.

It seemed as if everything was going well, up until Nosipho suggested Njeza go seek professional help.

“A thought-provoking and informative storyline. We hope to have shed some light on the scary reality of Abusive Relationships.”

“It may have been triggering for survivors to watch however but we are here to say, YOUR STORY IS YOUR POWER! We hope to have positively influenced victims and abusers to seek help.”

This is how Tweeps reacted to last night’s episode which left everyone in awe of how Uzalo has portrayed the storyline.

#Uzalo

Seeing Nozipho getting beaten up like that with everyone watching breaks my heart. People can really be heartless, I have witnessed that with my best friend getting beat by her ex and everyone decided not to get involved and just watched. An ex from 4 years ago 😔 — #BlackRose (@TheoDeeNjoro) November 2, 2021

This is literally what happens in our communities, we just stare and take videos 💔 uzalo is portraying real life stories 🤞🏽#Uzalo — Rethabile🇮🇹 (@thabiey10) November 2, 2021

Well done to the @Uzalo_SABC1 team for covering this GBV story line so beautiful 👏🏾 . This is really helping in bringing a lot of light amongst our communities 🤞🏾, so much of learning we getting from this…….. BIG UP ❗❗❗#Uzalo — Koketso King Sinki Thulare (@Koketso_Thulare) November 2, 2021

Nosipho & Njeza really nailed this scene🔥🔥🔥…. I can't believe this is what our brothers put our sisters through 😫😫😫😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 Angikho right ke tuuu manje it felt so real #Uzalo pic.twitter.com/A2ZecBdUn5 — ❤️ YAYA ❤️ (@Yaya_Brainz) November 2, 2021

The fact that there are women who are going through what Nosipho is going through makes me so mad💔😪Most of them die at the hands of their partners and justice is never served.#Uzalo — Danica Khumalo (@KhumaloDanica) November 2, 2021

Nothing is unnecessary here! Y'all hate the truth and the behind the scenes of GBV, Uzalo is doing what they have to do to potray exactly how GBV is! Big ups! The abusers and their defenders hate this scene so much #Uzalo — Sister Ntswembu!🇸🇿 (@leko_af) November 2, 2021

It saddens me that many men spend time so much time talking about sports and their political loyalties but will not hold their friends and other men accountable when it comes to GBV. By the way, there's help for men who want to deal with their abusive behavior. Just talk.#Uzalo — KaraboPDube 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@KaraboPDube) November 2, 2021

As horrific as today's episode of #Uzalo was, it is the realities of so many South African women. There's no romanticizing GBV. You can't tell half the story or you are misrepresenting the experience. A brilliant depiction by the cast — Mrs Majesty👑 (@nonkumthembu) November 2, 2021

