News

Tweeps react to Uzalo tackling GBV

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Uzalo's Nosipho & Njeza

Johannesburg – Uzalo for the past couple of weeks has been portraying a very sensitive and problematic issue in South Africa.

The Uzalo storyline has been tackling the issue of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Njeza played by Nkanyiso Makhanya and Nompilo Maphumulo who plays the role of Nosipho, have portrayed excellently how GBV is a huge problem in most relationships.

They have also shown how victims of GBV are manipulated by the abuser and then continue to go back to the abuser.

As we have seen in the past week Njeza seemed to be a changed man, hence he did everything to worm himself into Nosipho’s life again.

It seemed as if everything was going well, up until Nosipho suggested Njeza go seek professional help.

“A thought-provoking and informative storyline. We hope to have shed some light on the scary reality of Abusive Relationships.”

“It may have been triggering for survivors to watch however but we are here to say, YOUR STORY IS YOUR POWER! We hope to have positively influenced victims and abusers to seek help.”

This is how Tweeps reacted to last night’s episode which left everyone in awe of how Uzalo has portrayed the storyline.

 

