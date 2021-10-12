Tweeps want DJ Tira out

Johannesburg- You might be wondering why DJ Tira made the trend list on Tuesday morning, it turns out that tweeps want him out.

Tweeps feel that DJ Tira is no longer relevant in the music industry and that he doesn’t really contribute anything.

The Tira must go trend was sparked by a picture that was shared by a tweep saying one person must go.

In the photo collage, there is Black Coffee, Maphorisa, Kabza, and DJ Tira, tweeps, felt Tira should be the one deleted.

Delete one pic.twitter.com/UAODFZo12v — MINISTER OF LOVE (@MbongiThe) October 11, 2021

This sparked different arguments one being that Makoya bearings should not even be compared with the other three, but rather with DJ Cleo and Shimza.

Yeyi u tira ufike njani lah. Please compare him with Dj Cleo and Shimza pic.twitter.com/ZOMngoQvkh — ZwelySiyaMP 🌄🇿🇦 (@Zwely10111) October 11, 2021

This is ur dj tira pic.twitter.com/8sTB3CHOYo — NeneD-pro (@DproNene) October 11, 2021

Some tweeps however felt that Tira has contributed a lot to the industry and that he is still relevant.

“Tira is one of the hardest working SA personalities. He bothers no one and opened doors for almost the entire KZN artists. You guys just like to give this man heat because he’s happy and minds his business.”

Tira is one of the hardest working SA personalities. He bothers no one and opened doors for almost the entire KZN artists. You guys just like to give this man heat because he’s happy and minds his business. — FAT TONY (@TonyFats) October 12, 2021

Yabo uTira is very essential at grooves… I'm from Durban that guy knows how to set the mood🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0OZ8NYVnar — Spud Luthuli🇿🇦 (@Thabiso_Spud) October 12, 2021

The disrespect DJ Tira is getting here…

Tira is a LEGEND. Give him his flowers while he's still around. — K G (@Kagiso_47) October 11, 2021

For The Latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma