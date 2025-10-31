Twenty two lives lost in deadly road crashes across South Africa this week

The death toll on South Africa’s roads continues to rise, with 22 people losing their lives in a series of tragic crashes this week.

This was shared by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Thursday.

They have expressed deep sorrow following three major accidents that have left families and communities across the country in mourning.

According to Santaco, on Sunday, seven people were killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and an SUV on the road between Dullstroom and Belfast in Mpumalanga. The taxi was transporting passengers from Limpopo to Gauteng when the crash occurred.

Series of fata car crashes

Then, two days later, on Wednesday, another seven lives were lost in Bassonia, south of Johannesburg. This happened after a minibus taxi collided with a bakkie.

The tragic losses continued on Thursday. Eight people died and several others injured in a crash on the N3 near Swinburne. The accident involved a minibus taxi and a truck, between Van Reenen’s Pass and Montrose.

Santaco President Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe said the council and its national leadership are deeply concerned and heartbroken by the growing number of fatalities and their devastating impact on the lives of South Africans.

“These incidents are a painful reminder that road safety is a collective responsibility. One that requires urgent action and renewed commitment from all of us within the transport sector,” said Tsebe.

Taxi body raises concerns

“We are committed to leading from the front in rebuilding trust and prioritising safety. Every life lost is one too many.”

Santaco extended its condolences to all bereaved families. It also wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

The council also reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying its Hlokomela road safety and driver conduct initiatives. By strengthening compliance checks on roadworthiness and operating licenses, accelerating driver re-education and awareness programmes in all provinces. And partnering with law enforcement to ensure stricter adherence to traffic laws.

Tsebe urged law enforcement to maintain a strong presence on major routes. And to act decisively against reckless and negligent driving.

Festive season fears

As South Africa approaches the festive season, Santaco has called on all motorists to exercise greater caution. It emphasises that road safety must remain a national priority to prevent further loss of life.

Law enforcement is still investigating the causes of the three fatal crashes.

