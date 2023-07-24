Twitter boss Elon Musk continues to rebrand social media platform

Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has continues to make more changes on the social media platform.

Musk has now made one of the most visible changes to Twitter since he took control of the social media company in 2022 by replacing the recognizable bird logo.

In the early hours of Sunday, Musk took to Twitter to make an announcement of the new changes that were going to be implemented.

“Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

A second tweet reads: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we will make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

We are in the final hours of Twitter before we move to X… Any last words? — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 23, 2023

About 24 hours later, a stylized, black-and-white X appeared on the company’s website in place of the blue bird logo.

Twitter’s corporate accounts also adopted the new branding, which was projected onto the side of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco overnight.

“Lights. Camera. X,” Twitter’s chief executive Linda Yaccarino posted on the site, accompanying a photo of the building.

“X is a term for what Mr Musk has described as an ‘everything app’ that could combine social media, instant messaging, and payment services, akin to the popular Chinese app WeChat.”

In April, Musk officially removed the verification badge for many well-known individuals, however, some high-profile individuals still carried the tick.

It was reported that the Twitter CEO decided to pay from his own pocket to keep the blue ticks of certain individuals including LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner.

Also Read: Twitter verification badge gone but stays for some

‘The Elon Musk Show’ gets to the heart of the billionaire