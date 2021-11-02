Twitter users drag EFF

Johannesburg- Things are not looking good for the red party led by the former ANC’s youth league leader, Julius Malema.

Malema was confident that his party will win 65 percent of the votes in his hometown, Seshego, however, the results tell a different story.

With the counting of votes still underway, things are not looking good for EFF.

Twitter users have reacted to this and this is what they are saying.

The problem about the EFF told themselves that will get our votes from the Youth, the same youth that didn't vote. They busy placing Abo Uncle Vinny and Lasizwe on Billboards also doing Votes on Twitter polls Now since Malema saw how it went, he'll start to snitch now 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🎄Y̶o̶u̶r̶ ̶F̶r̶i̶e̶n̶d̶ ✞ 🎁 (@RealXavier011) November 2, 2021

Julius Malema will regret ever saying "the borders must be open" — Marcus Jr 🦁 (@dumisane_) November 2, 2021

Herman Mashaba is more relevant than Julius Malema to us South Africans. Jozi voting results is prove so far — MADUMETŠA (@TeffuJoy) November 2, 2021

Sad thing about EFF is, it will never win Elections unless it changes its border policy…. South Africans are not fools#Elections2021 Mashaba DA and ANC The IEC Zuma Ramaphosa Xenophobia Malema pic.twitter.com/byKXi09YiU — JESUS is the KING 🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@NkosinatiMagwa) November 2, 2021

Julius Malema and EFF needs to understand that South Africans needs someone who will put the needs of the South Africans first and that person is Herman Mashaba. — Zandile Excel (@ZandileExcel) November 2, 2021

#Elections2021 Open borders brigades how are the results? Until Malema changes his stance on border and illegal foreigners the EFF will only be popular on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qrVb05jStx — SiyaH Mdluli 🇿🇦 (@SihleMahamba) November 2, 2021

I think EFF Immigration Policy is going to harm them very bad. They forgot that this is a country with a culture of xenophobia. Malema must just apologise to his people and say he was joking.#Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/GtE1qXKmlV — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) November 1, 2021

The 'open borders' policy really tanked EFF's support, Malema should stop treating EFF like it's his household and consider what's best for the people of this country…#Elections2021 — Master♤Mind😎 (@MindMusta) November 2, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda