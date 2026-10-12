Two accused in Tsontso case granted R10,000 bail, Nigerian national remains behind bars 

Two of the three men who briefly appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Monday in connection with the alleged theft, resale and possession of the late Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo’s Garmin watch have been granted bail of R10,000 each.

This while the third (a Nigerian national) accused of first acquiring the device remains behind bars.

READ: Suspect arrested in possession of Elizabeth Tsontso Moselakgomo’s watch

The three accused are Kenneth Chibuzor, Stephen Mahlakwane Sekhukhune and Danial Anthony Moat.

No formal plea has been entered yet, as the case is still in its preliminary stages and the matter was postponed to 19 October 2026 for the bail application of accused number one, Chibuzor.

Police continue to investigate the trail of transactions involving the smartwatch and the money allegedly exchanged between those who handled it.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that Chibuzor, who operated a second-hand goods shop in Kempton Park, allegedly bought the smartwatch from an unidentified individual for R900 before selling it to accused number two, Stephen Mahlakwane Sekhukhune.

Sekhukhune allegedly sold the device to accused number three, Danial Anthony Moat, for R4,000.

Moat allegedly took possession of the physical watch and later advertised it for sale on a social media marketplace, where he sold it to a fourth individual for R4,000.

“The smartwatch is central to the case, with investigators seeking to establish how it moved between the accused after Moselakgomo was last seen alive. The State alleges that, on 10 September, Sekhukhune registered the watch to his Gmail account after the deceased’s profile information and settings had been erased,” said NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

He further indicated that the investigation is continuing into the device’s subsequent movement, including its alleged sale to two additional individuals.

Charges faced by the accused

Chibuzor faces charges relating to alleged contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009, money laundering and theft, alternatively possession of goods reasonably suspected to have been stolen or receiving stolen property without reasonable cause to believe that the transferor was entitled to dispose of it.

READ: Fear grips Kempton Park killing fields

While Sekhukhune and Moat face charges of money laundering and theft, alternatively possession of or receiving stolen property. They were granted bail of R10,000 each after providing the required details to the court, including information relating to their addresses and employment. All three accused are understood to reside in Kempton Park.

Missing immigration status

Chibuzor, however, remains in custody pending his bail application. The investigation team will verify his immigration status as he is a Nigerian national. This after the documentation he submitted required further investigation.

Tsontso’s final days

Moselakgomo’s body was discovered in Rhodesfield on 12 September 2026, after she left her home for a run.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) clarified that no murder charges have been brought against the men at this stage and that investigations into her actual death are still ongoing.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter