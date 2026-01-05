Two ‘armed’ suspects killed in shootout with police in KZN

Two allegedly armed suspects were shot dead during an intelligence-driven police operation in KwaZulu-Natal, as authorities intensify efforts to choke the flow of illegal firearms linked to robberies, hijackings and kidnappings.

The latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday in the policing area of Margate, Uvongo. Officers swooped on a house following information about people allegedly in possession of unlicensed firearms.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Ntathu Ndlovu said officers had announced their presence before entering the house.

Police returned fire at hide-out

“The members penetrated the house. And upon entering, the two occupants inside the house fired shots at the police. Police returned fire and the two suspects were fatally wounded,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said police recovered five unlicensed firearms from the scene. These include two AK-47 assault rifles and three pistols. No police officers were injured during the shootout.

The deadly confrontation comes amid sustained pressure by KZN police to dismantle armed criminal networks that have plagued the province with violent crime in recent years.

Under provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, police have increasingly leaned on intelligence-led operations. Rapid response units and coordinated raids are also used to intercept suspects before crimes are carried out.

KwaZulu-Natal has in recent months recorded a string of foiled cash-in-transit heists. As well as disrupted hijacking rings and kidnappings cut short. These often end with the recovery of high-powered firearms and large quantities of ammunition.

Proactive policing unavoidable

Police have repeatedly warned that syndicates operating in the province are heavily armed. And this makes proactive policing unavoidable.

The focus on illegal weapons was underscored again on Monday during a separate operation at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza under the #NenzaniLaEzweni campaign.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for the Department of Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said an arms dealer and a police officer were intercepted while travelling in a vehicle loaded with weapons and 800 rounds of ammunition.

“Importantly, we do not want our road networks to be used as part of the illegal supply and movements of firearms and ammunition,” said Duma.

Cop, arms dealer nabbed at road block

The pair allegedly failed to produce valid documentation in terms of the Firearms Control Act. And this prompted an investigation by law-enforcement agencies. The vehicle they were travelling in was impounded after being found illegally fitted with security lights. This was in contravention of the National Road Traffic Act.

In the same operation, three more suspects were arrested for allegedly impersonating police officers. They were found in possession of fake police appointment cards.

