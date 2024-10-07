Two arrested in connection with Louw’s Creek deaths

Mpumalanga police have made a significant breakthrough in the case of two bodies found in the mountains of Nelspruit in September.

Police say they arrested a 51-year-old and a 63-year-old on Friday following an intense investigation.

The two victims, one already identified as 42-year-old Jabulani Khoza, disappeared during what was initially believed to be a routine hike in the mountains of Louw’s Creek outside Nelspruit.

The pair, from Pienaar outside Mbombela, vanished while trekking through the rugged terrain. Their sudden disappearance prompted a massive search involving a police ground team and helicopter, as well as local volunteers.

After days of desperate searching, the men’s bodies were spotted on September 19, but due to the inaccessibility of the terrain, recovery was only on the following day.

It was thought an accident

What was initially thought to be a tragic accident in the unforgiving wilderness soon raised suspicions when signs of foul play were spotted on Khoza’s body, leading police to open a murder investigation. The second victim’s death is still under investigation, with an inquest underway to determine the cause.

Police provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed the arrests and commended the investigative team for its swift action.

“Our officers acted on crucial leads, and their hard work resulted in this breakthrough. The investigation revealed key evidence that pointed to foul play, particularly in the case of Mr. Khoza. We remain committed to ensuring that justice is served,” Mdhluli said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday on a charge of murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to uncover more details about the circumstances that led to the deaths.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi praised the team handling the case. “We commend our dedicated members for their professionalism and thorough skills in handling this case. Their dedication and hard work are a testament to the high standards of the SAPS (SA Police Service) in the province,” Mkhwanazi said.

Police have called on members of the public to continue supporting the fight against crime by coming forward with any additional information that could aid the investigation.

