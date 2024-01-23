Two boys drown while swimming in a Limpopo river

Limpopo police in Seshego are investigating two inquest dockets following the drowning of two boys in Makgodu village.

Tebogo Mofumadi, 12, and Boitumelo Tshabalala, 13, lost their lives on Monday while swimming in the river. They were swimming together with three other friends when the incident occurred.

The other three survivors were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

A moment of fun turned into tragedy

Col. Malesela Ledwaba, a spokesperson for the Limpopo police, confirmed the incident. He said the deceased and three friends were swimming in the river. The incident occurred at 3.30pm on Monday afternoon as the boys were taking a dip in the river.

Ledwaba said: “It is alleged that in the process of swimming, there was lightning that struck, and the two boys drowned.”

The postmortem results will reveal the cause of the deaths. Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Calls for caution

“We call upon our communities to be extra cautious during the rainy season. We are aware of individuals who go into rivers and streams for various reasons. These include spiritual, religious, or cultural practices,” said Ledwaba.

He urged them to be extra careful during this time, as rivers and streams were overflowing.

“We urge parents to take care of their children to guard against drownings. Parents and guardians are reminded not to leave their children to swim without supervision,” said major general Jan Scheepers, Limpopo acting provincial commissioner.

More drownings in rainy season

His warning comes as 21 people died following recent flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ladysmith between December and November.

Two months ago, in the Nyandeni Local Municipality, three people lost their lives in separate incidents.

A 14-year-old pupil lost her life after she drowned while crossing the Phompo River at Maqebevu village. A pregnant mother and her child succumbed to injuries after a house fell on them in a house outside Libode in the Eastern Cape.

