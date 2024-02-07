Two Buffalo City learners drown at Amalinda Forest dam

Two pupils from two primary schools in East London in the Eastern Cape have drowned while swimming in a forest dam.

The learners, according to a report from the district, were playing and swimming at Amalinda Forest Dam on Sunday when the tragedy struck.

Education department chimes in

The two children were identified as Grade 5 and Grade 7 pupils from Lukhanyo Primary School and Althorpe College in the Buffalo City Metro Education District.

On Wednesday, Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department has dispatched officials to visit the families of the deceased learners for psychological support. They were joined by officials from the social development department.

“Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade sends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, school community, and friends,” said Mtima.

Pupils treated for diarhhoea

Meanwhile, about 20 pupils from a school in KwaBhaca, (previously Mount Frere) in the Eastern Cape, were rushed to hospital recently. They all suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mtima said the pupils were taken to different health facilities to receive medical attention.

“Of the 20, 16 were released and sent home on the same day, and four remained. However, I can confirm that the four have recovered and gone back to school,” said Mtima.

Mtima said the department of health in the province will investigate the cause.

In October 2023, over 100 pupils were rushed to the hospital after they started experiencing abdominal pains, nausea, and vomiting.

MEC fingers shops selling expired goods

Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has called for action against the shop owners who sell expired and contaminated products.

Meth said shop owners found guilty of selling expired products should face the full might of the law.

Food safety

“We are calling on municipalities to work with relevant stakeholders, like law enforcement agencies, to intensify food safety inspection operations.

“We cannot afford to have shop owners sell expired goods to our children, which at times include expired baby formula. The law must take its course,” Meth said at the time.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content