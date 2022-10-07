Two die as truck collides with multiple vehicles in Krugersdorp

Yet again, a truck driver is allegedly responsible for the loss of two lives after colliding with several vehicles on Friday morning.

The accident reportedly happened at the intersection of the N14 and R28 in Pinehaven, Krugersdorp in Gauteng. Three other people were injured in the crash.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said several other rescue services had arrived on the scene to find four wrecked vehicles in the middle of the road. The road had to be closed while the paramedics tended to injured people.

“Upon inspection, the paramedics found a woman lying trapped inside a light motor vehicle while a man was trapped inside a truck. Three other patients were lying around the vehicles,” said Meiring.

“The paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries while the two entrapped patients, and two others, were in a critical condition.”

Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to free the patients from the truck and car. “Once released, the paramedics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life-support interventions.

“After the patients were stabilised, the critically injured woman was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the other patients were transported by ambulance. Unfortunately, on route to the hospital, the critically injured woman succumbed to her injuries.”

