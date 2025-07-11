Two kidnappers shot dead, three arrested as cops rescue businessman

Two kidnappers were shot dead and three others arrested when police rescued a kidnapped businessman at a house in Randfontein, Gauteng on Thursday afternoon.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a 60-year-old businessman has been rescued following an intelligence-driven operation led by the South African Police Services (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team in Randfontein, Gauteng.

Mathe said at about 3.15pm on Thursday afternoon, police were following up on intelligence on the whereabouts of a businessman who was kidnapped on May 29 2025 in Lenasia, Gauteng.

R15m ransom demand

“Following his kidnapping, the family began receiving a ransom demand of at least R15-million.

“Police pounced on a house in Randfontein this afternoon, where a shootout ensued. Two suspects were fatally wounded in the house while three suspects were arrested. The businessman was rescued and has been reunited with his family,” said Mathe.

She said police units involved in this operation include SAPS crime intelligence, SAPS organised crime, K9 Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), Gauteng SAPS flying squad, Gauteng Highway Patrol and private security.

Mathe said from January to March 2025, 144 kidnappings where ransom demands were made were reported in Gauteng.

She said in the past two years, more than 170 kidnappers that deal with ransoms have been arrested. These arrests were in Gauteng and other provinces by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team.

Mozambican kidnapping kingpin

Mathe said last month a Mozambican kidnapping kingpin was shot dead in Fourways, Johannesburg. This happened during a tracing operation of a kidnapped Pakistani businessman.

According to the fourth quarter crime statistics for the 2024-2025 financial year, covering the period January 2025 to March 2025, there were 4 254 kidnapping incidents in the country.

Out of the 4 254 kidnapping incidents, 2 341 were recorded in Gauteng.

Out of the 4 254 kidnapping incidents, 214 kidnapping incidents involved ransom being demanded. While 41 involved extortion, and 13 involved human trafficking.

