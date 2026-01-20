Two killed in shooting at Booysens Magistrate’s Court

Two people were killed and at least three others injured in a brazen shooting outside the Booysens Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the justice system and raising fresh concerns about court security.

The incident is the latest in a growing trend of violence at judicial facilities, with similar incidents having occurred at the Athlone, Mitchells Plain and Wynberg Magistrate’s Courts in the Western Cape and another incident at Melmoth Court in KwaZulu-Natal, all in the span of last year.

Justice ministry confirms incident

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development confirmed that it had learnt “with serious concern” of the incident, which unfolded as court proceedings were concluding.

According to initial reports, five people were shot, two of whom later succumbed to their injuries. One of the injured victims was identified as the legal representative of an accused who was appearing in court. He was appearing on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said preliminary investigations indicate that three men, wearing caps, approached a group of people who had attended court in support of the accused. As the group was leaving the court premises, the suspects allegedly opened fire. They fled the scene in what is believed to be a cloned white Audi.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and investigations are underway,” Muridili said.

Accused was facing murder charges

The accused at the centre of the court appearance is facing charges linked to a violent incident in Mondeor. The incident took place in April 2025. Investigators are probing whether the shooting is connected to that case or was a targeted hit.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel is expected to visit the scene. He will assess the situation first-hand. The ministry said it is awaiting verified information from law enforcement agencies and court management before releasing further details.

“The ministry condemns this incident. And it will work with relevant security and law enforcement authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel,” it said in a statement.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them. They can contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111 or submit anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS App.

