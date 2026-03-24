Two learners in Gauteng fatally stabbed in separate incidents

Two pupils have been stabbed to death in separate incidents in Gauteng, raising worries about the safety of learners.

The first incident involved a 17-year-old Grade 8 learner from Forest High School in Johannesburg.

He was allegedly attacked at Rotunda Park, near the school, after classes on March 20. The learner was reportedly severely beaten and stabbed, sustaining critical injuries.

He was taken to the hospital quickly and then moved to a different one, where he died.

In a separate incident, a Grade 12 learner from Daleview Secondary School in Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg was stabbed to death on March 23.

The attack is believed to have taken place in an open veld as the learner was walking home from school.

The circumstances surrounding both incidents are under police investigation.

MEC extends his condolences

Matome Chiloane, the MEC for education in Gauteng, expressed deep sorrow over the incidents.

“This is a deeply painful loss for our education community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and both school communities affected by these tragedies,” Chiloane said on Tuesday.

“Violence against our learners, whether within or outside school premises, is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

“We call on communities to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and to stand united in protecting our children so that our schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning.”

Khutsong stabbing incident

The fatal stabbings come a week after a Grade 9 pupil from Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong was killed. The 16-year-old died after he was stabbed by another learner.

Preliminary reports revealed that an altercation broke out between two learners on the school premises.

During the incident, a 17-year-old Grade 10 learner allegedly stabbed the Grade 9 learner, leaving him critically injured.

The injured learner was rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment. However, despite medical efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries.

READ MORE: Grade 9 learner dies after stabbing at Badirile secondary school

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