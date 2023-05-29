Two life terms for KwaZulu-Natal man who raped his cousin

A 27-year-old man from Ezihlabeni under the Mahlabathini area in KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to two life terms in jail for the rape of his cousin.

The sentence was handed down by the Ulundi regional court on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident took place in October 2021 when the girl was 15 years old.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara said the victim went to visit her grandmother who lived with the convict.

“Since her granny was bedridden, she started cooking and cleaning for her. At some stage, the granny fell asleep and the girl went into the kitchen to wash the dishes. She was followed by her cousin who then raped her twice,” said Ramkissoon-Kara.

“She asked him what he was doing because they are relatives, and he responded by saying relatives can be mischievous too. He then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.”

The victim could not report her cousin to her grandmother as she was sick.

In her statement shared in court, the victim said she was ashamed by what had happened and that she had become suicidal.

“The girl chose not to report to the incident to her grandmother but instead went back home and reported the incident to her sister.

“The police were alerted and he was arrested. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was examined by a doctor.”

In court, the culprit denied the allegations, saying the intercourse was consensual and was initiated by the girl.

Regional court prosecutor Mzwandile Mtshali led the testimony of the girl and her sister, as well as the medical evidence of the doctor.

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment for each count of rape and he will serve an effective term of life imprisonment as the sentences will run concurrently.

