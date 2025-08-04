Two Limpopo men arrested after mother and child found beheaded

Two more suspects were arrested for the murder of a woman aged 34 and her two-year-old daughter, who were reported missing in mid-May.

The Thohoyandou police arrested a man aged 55 in an operation at Hlabeni Block F.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said further police investigations led cops to the residence of a 38-year-old traditional healer at Muraga village in Thohoyandou.

The traditional healer was allegedly found in possession of the missing heads of the two victims. He was immediately placed under arrest.

“On July 30, police followed a credible lead, which led to the discovery of the body of the mother and her daughter.

“As a result of this gruesome discovery, two suspects were linked to the incident and were immediately arrested,” said Ledwaba.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Child killer

In a separate incident in the Vhembe district, the police in Bandelierkop have arrested a 20-year-old woman following the untimely death of a three-month-old child on Friday in Mundzedzi village.

Police were on patrol when they were summoned to Vleifontein Clinic regarding a child who was brought in for medical attention. Upon inspection, the child was certified dead.

The woman, facing a murder charge, will appear at the Makhado Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.

In another case, the police in Tshaulu under the Vhembe district have apprehended a 48-year-old male suspect in connection with the brutal murder of a 41-year-old woman believed to be his wife at Tshidzini Mutshili under the Tshaulu policing area.

On Saturday, the victim’s son arrived home and encountered his father walking out of the gate.

He asked him about the whereabouts of his mother, but his father screamed at him and threatened to assault him.

The son went to a two-roomed house intending to search for his mother but found the door locked. He broke the door to gain entry and was shocked to see the lifeless body of his mother lying in a pool of blood.

Motive for attack unknown

Police and members of the emergency medical services were summoned, and a 41-year-old female victim was certified dead on their arrival at the scene.

During the attack, the deceased’s left hand was severed, and she suffered severe upper body injuries.

Following the incident, a murder case was opened, and the suspect was later apprehended on Saturday.

Police said that the motive for the attack is unknown, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

The suspect is due to appear before the local magistrate’s court soon on a charge of murder.

