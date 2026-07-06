Two men granted R10K bail each over illegal blue lights on private vehicle

Two men who have been accused of illegally fitting blue lights to a private vehicle have been released on R10,000 bail each after appearing in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Afzal Abramjee (40), from Centurion, and Manuel Sarafim Pinto (49), a Mozambican national living in Robertsham, Johannesburg, are charged with operating a motor vehicle fitted with or displaying blue lights in contravention of the law.

Police roadblock leads to arrest

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the case stems from a police roadblock conducted in Wierdabrug on June 4. During the operation, officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Abramjee’s wife and allegedly discovered that it had been fitted with blue lights.

According to the police, the woman told officers the vehicle belonged to her husband. Abramjee was contacted and asked to come to the scene, where he and his wife were taken to the Wierdabrug Police Station for questioning.

The vehicle was seized, while the couple was later released as police continued their investigation.

Following the completion of the investigation, Abramjee and Pinto were arrested at their respective homes on July 3 and July 4.

Strict bail conditions

During their first court appearance, the state did not oppose bail, saying neither accused was considered a flight risk. However, prosecutors requested strict bail conditions to protect the ongoing investigation.

The court granted both men bail of R10,000 each, further ordering them to report once a week to their nearest police stations between 5 pm and 8 pm. They were also instructed to surrender their passports to the investigating officer within 24 hours and were barred from contacting any witnesses directly or indirectly.

The matter has been postponed to August 5 for further police investigations.

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