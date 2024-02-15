Two men in court for kidnapping, murder of Pretoria businessman

An eSwatini national, Skhumbuza Dlamini, 32, who is in the country illegally, appeared at the Vereeniging regional court together with Sizwe Nkosi, 30. They are facing charges of kidnapping, robbery and murder with aggravating circumstances.

In addition, Nkosi is facing charges of possession of unlawful firearm and unlawful ammunition. Dlamini is facing an additional charge of being in the country illegally.

Kidnapped on way to a meeting

It is alleged that on February 12 2024, the deceased, Andriaan Theunis van Lingen, 64, travelled from his home in Moreleta Park, Pretoria. He was going to Olifantsfontein for a meeting when he was kidnapped.

An amount of R500,000 was transferred from his account to an unknown account. Later that day an additional R200,000 and R250,000 were again transferred to a car dealership.

Bank accounts emptied

In the evening of that same day, the deceased’s bank card made a purchase of R2,000 at a tavern in Tembisa. When he did not return home that day, his family reported him missing to the police.

Body found at Kliprivier

After investigations by the SAPS, the deceased’s body was found at Klipriver the following day on 13 February 2024. Later that day his Ford Ranger bakkie was found burnt on a plot in De Duer, south of Joburg. Two other unknown vehicles were also burnt alongside it. The two accused were arrested after they were linked to the purchase made at the tavern.

In court, the matter was postponed to February 2024, for legal representatives. The NPA intends to oppose bail in the matter.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content