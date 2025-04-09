Two Mpumalanga men due in court over R26m drug production

Two suspects, aged 24 and 39, who were taken into custody for drug production, are scheduled to appear at Standerton Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga soon.

The suspects were found in Flora Park, Standerton, And this was four days after six Mozambican nationals were arrested in Standerton for similar activities.

According to the Hawks’ Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, they recovered powder estimated at R26-million, while the pressing machine is estimated at R2-million.

Powder, machines found at premises

The powder was stored in 35 buckets, and it would be pressed into tablets using the pressing machine.

Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the task was to clamp down on two clandestine laboratories within a week. And they monitored the origin of drugs in Standerton after numerous cases of possession of drugs were reported.

“Seven unlocked vehicles were found on the premises, and the trunks were locked. Investigation on these vehicles continues,” said Magonseni.

Magonseni said these things were discovered by the Hawks’ Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau, Standerton Crime Intelligence, Standerton K9, Standerton Local Criminal Record Centre, Forensic Science Laboratory (Chemistry) and a private security company.

Fake alcohol manufacturers busted

Additionally, in March, police in Gauteng arrested two Taiwanese nationals who were suspected to be the owners of an illicit alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria, west of Joburg.

Police discovered illicit liquor at the manufacturing plant, to the estimated value of R1-million. The illicit liquor was already packaged for distribution, and some was inside 11 250-litre drums.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said four undocumented immigrants employed by the suspects raised the alarm. They went to the local police station to report the illegal activities taking place at their workplace.

“When the police arrived, they found that illicit and fake alcohol was being manufactured, bottled, and packaged for distribution. The alcohol included whisky, brandy, gin, and vodka, some of which were branded with known alcohol brands.

Chemicals, packaged fake alcohol confiscated

“Police also found chemicals that are suspected to be used during the manufacturing process,” said Masondo.

Some of the employees told police that they were held against their will. They claimed to be subjected to excessive working hours under unhealthy conditions.

