Two Mpumalanga MMCs released on bail after arrest for graft

The two mayoral committee members (MMC) from Mpumalanga who were detained on suspicion of requesting bribes from a lessee have been freed on bail.

Martha Busi Hlumbani (55) and Patrick Jerry Dijane (54) appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court for the second time on Tuesday.

They were each given R10 000 bail and cautioned against leaving the district or entering municipal property without first notifying the investigating officer.

They are expected to return to court on June 4 to face charges linked to corruption and gratification.

Hlumbani and Dijane were arrested on April 16 by the Hawks’ Middelburg-based serious corruption investigation team.

They allegedly received R20 000 at Witbank Dam, which is thought to have been a portion of a bribe of R500 000 that was demanded from a businessman who wanted to extend his lease.

Suspects caught red-handed

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said: “The suspects were caught red-handed after receiving R20 000 as part of the alleged gratification.

“The R20 000 that was paid on Wednesday was recovered. Two luxury vehicles used during the commission of a crime were seized.”

He further stated: “As the Hawks, we will never stop eradicating corruption in whatever form.”

The ANC in Mpumalanga has since confirmed that both councillors have voluntarily stepped aside from their roles.

ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa stated: “This is consistent with the ANC’s most urgent task, that of renewing the ANC and improving its moral fibre.

“We have reached a time in the life of our movement wherein we are left with only two choices, which are to renew or to perish.”

