Two primary school learners die after consuming poisoned meat

Three siblings died on Tuesday after allegedly eating poisoned meat which their grandparent had left out to entrap rats.

This was revealed by the Gauteng Department of Education in a statement on Thursday.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said two of the siblings were grade 1 and grade 2 learners at Kaalfontein Primary school. The third child was a one-year-old girl.

“The information at our disposal reveals that while the children were at school the grandparent of the deceased children sprinkled meat with rat poison and placed the container on top of the refrigerator with an intention to later at night entrap rats in the house and left for church,” said Lesufi.

The report from the department further states that when the children returned from school they gained access to their grandmother’s rat bait and ate it.

“Upon arrival from church the grandparent found the children watching television, until she realised that the container she left on top of the refrigerator was in the sink. When probing the situation they confirmed that they gained access to the poisoned meat and ate it. ”

She gave them milk and they started complaining about stomach cramps, they were rushed to a nearby medical facility where they were certified dead on arrival.

“We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the family, and the school community,” said Lesufi.

The incident follows the death of three siblings in Ratanda last week. Their father had allegedly given them five of his children a poisoned energy drink. Three of his sons died, while the fourth was fighting for his life and the fifth never consumed the drink. The father allegedly tried taking his own life.

Also read:

Siblings die after dad gives them energy drink

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author