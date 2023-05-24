Two robbery suspects die in a shootout with police

Two men suspected of an armed robbery of a courier vehicle were fatally shot during a shootout with police at Newlands East, Durban north on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Jay Naicker said officers traced the suspects to Newlands East, where they were found offloading the suspected stolen loot.

“The suspects opened fire at police and a shootout ensued. After the shootout, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The third suspect was arrested and two firearms were recovered at the scene,” said Naicker.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) have been summoned to the scene for further investigations.

Last month, nine cash-in-transit suspects were fatally shot in a shootout with police in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.