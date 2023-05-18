Two suspects arrested in Senekal farm robbery

Two suspects have been arrested while five others are still at large after a farmer, his wife and her friend were overpowered on their farm in the Senekal district in Free State on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Adames Paulus Stemmett his wife and her friend came home to The Heights Farm, Senekal and offloaded their groceries. The wife and her friend went inside the house while the farmer remained outside where he confronted by two unknown men carrying firearms.

“They took him into the house and four more suspects joined them. The wife and her friend were tied with a cord. Stemmett was forced into the bedroom, where the suspects were looking for the safe. They took three firearms, jewellery, cellphones and cash. The suspects fled the scene. Nobody was injured,” said police spokesman Captain Loraine Earle.

Police found a firearm and vehicle keys of the victims outside the yard of the farm.

“The friend was on the phone when the suspects entered and could hear the ordeal taking place. She alerted the farmers, who came in their numbers to assist. A 37-year-old suspect was arrested and a large amount of cash was found on him. The alleged getaway vehicle was parked next to the road, not far from the farm. The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, was also arrested.”

The suspects will appear in the Senekal magistrate’s court on Friday.

