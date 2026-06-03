Two suspects linked to couple’s murder in Kruger National Park arrested in Mozambique

Law enforcement authorities have made a breakthrough in the Kruger National Park couple’s murder, arresting two suspects linked to the senseless crime.

This was confirmed by Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Willie Aucamp, who announced on Wednesday that the pair has been arrested in Mozambique in connection with the murder of the Mossel Bay couple.

The two domestic tourists, Dina Marais, 73, and Ernst Marais (71), were murdered in the Kruger National Park a fortnight ago.

“We said that these criminals would be apprehended, and that is exactly what has happened. I would like to thank all of those who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively from the onset to secure this breakthrough,” said Aucamp.

Effective cross-border cooperation

According to the department, the arrests are the result of effective cross-border cooperation between Mozambique’s agency responsible for investigating serious and organised crime, Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal (SERNIC), the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), and Kruger National Park Ranger Services, led by the Regional Ranger for the Nxanatseni (Far North) Region, together with rangers from the Pafuri Section.

The department stated that the suspects have confessed to the crimes and that the vehicle belonging to the deceased Marais couple was also recovered.

“South Africa will now start the formal extradition process to get the suspects to South Africa to stand trial for this heinous crime. I have engaged with my colleagues in the Departments of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and Justice to emphasise the importance of securing the suspects’ return to South Africa to face the full might of the law,” said Aucamp.

Aucamp has also expressed his appreciation to the dedicated personnel at the South African National Parks (SANParks), South African Police Service (SAPS), Mozambican authorities, and conservation partners for their exceptional commitment and cooperation, which were instrumental in achieving this outcome.

He reiterated that criminal activity will not be tolerated in South Africa’s national parks and called on communities and law enforcement agencies to continue working together to safeguard these protected areas.

“While the Marais family has suffered a devastating loss, I hope that these arrests will provide some measure of comfort to them as they continue to navigate this difficult journey,” said Aucamp.

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