Two teachers shot and killed inside premises of Eastern Cape primary school

Two female teachers were fatally shot inside the premises of an Eastern Cape primary school on Tuesday.

The senseless attack took place at Ntabankulu Primary School. A third teacher was critically injured and is fighting for their life at Ntabankulu Medical Centre.

It is alleged that a former colleague was behind the shooting.

According to the provincial education department, the shooting occurred around lunchtime while teachers were in the staff room.

The department stated that they believe a former colleague was responsible for the attack. After the shooting, the suspect took his life on the school premises.

Classes to resume next week

Police were called to the scene, and learners were dismissed immediately following the incident. Authorities have since been processing the crime scene.

Sharon Maasdorp, the head of the department, condemned the incident and confirmed that psychosocial support has been activated for both learners and educators.

“As the sector, we send our condolences to the bereaved families. We will ensure that the Alfred Ndzo East education district provides counselling and debriefing to bereaved families and learners, Maasdorp said.

Nyameka Mgijima, the spokesperson for the education department in the province, said: “We condemn the incident with the strongest terms it deserves.”

Police remain at the crime scene as investigations continue, and the school is expected to resume classes next Monday.

