Two women accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy appear in court

Two women accused of sexually violating an 11-year-old boy appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The accused—Ziphozethu Faltein and Sisipho Tikane—were arrested on Tuesday in Orange Grove near the East London Airport.

The state says the two lured the minor, who was playing outside, into one of their homes and sexually assaulted him.

The prosecutor told the court that the state plans to oppose bail because the alleged crime is classified as a Schedule Six offence under South African law.

Growing trend worrying

The court heard that several elements of the investigation remain outstanding, including witness statements, assessment reports, a photo album of the scene, and a recent image of the victim.

Politicians and members of the community, who described a growing trend of local women being implicated in sexual offenses against minors, expressed shock and outrage over the allegations.

Thobeka Tyityi from the ANC Women’s League said the case comes shortly after the arrest of a female deputy principal in the same ward, who faces charges of human trafficking, prostitution, and running an illegal brothel.

Tyityi was referring to 52-year-old Vuyokazi Gana, whom the East London Magistrate’s Court recently denied bail for.

The prosecution also accuses Gana, an esteemed teacher and church leader, of running a brothel and living off the proceeds of prostitution.

Shocking and disappointing

EFF representative Chumani Matiwane said it was shocking and disappointing to hear that two young women, both mothers in their 20s, could allegedly commit such acts.

Khula Community Development Project director Petros Majola added that his organisation was strongly opposing bail for the accused.

“We just need the criminal justice system to speed up and sentence these people. Talking about bail is not my language in a case of this nature,” Majola said.

He echoed Matiwane’s sentiments, saying he becomes deeply disappointed when women are involved in the sexual grooming of minors.

The bail application has been postponed to November 12.

