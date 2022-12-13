Two women stabbed to death by their partners in Reiger park

Two women who lived near to each other in Reiger Park in Boksburg were stabbed to death by their partners within a space of a week.

The death of a 37-year-old woman on December 2 in William Street was quickly followed by that of a 45-year-old woman in September Street at the weekend.

In a statement, the police said: “On 10 December 2022 at about 8pm, the SAPS [SA Police Service] received a call from the CSC [community service centre] commander about a murder at a house in Clarence September Street, Reiger Park in Boksburg.

“[The] SAPS proceeded to the crime scene and upon arrival an officer on the scene pointed out the body of a coloured women lying faced down in a pool of blood in the dining room. There was a table knife and an eggbeater next to the deceased.

“It is alleged that the deceased was stabbed and killed by her husband. The husband handed himself over to the police and was detained.”

A medic in the community who is also the leader of #yesReigerParkmoverment, Kevin Koopman, said: “Marlyn “Bekkie” Matthysen, age 37, has been in an abusive relationship for a very long time, according to her family.

“The late Marlyn’s aunt would say the victim would visit her family with evidence of abuse all over her body, her boyfriend constantly hit her but she chose to stay in the relationship.”

According to those who were at the crime scene, there was an argument between the couple which resulted in her death. The suspect, who was arrested at the scene, has since been released by the court because no one wants to testify against him.

Koopman explained further: “The family of the 45-year-old [victim] is not ready to share the details her horrific murder.

“As a man, I choose to be in the forefront fighting against gender-based violence in and around our communities. It is our responsibility as men to protect and respect women and children in our communities. Enough is enough, we need to end gender-based violence.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author