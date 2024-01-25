Tycoon’s request for refund ignored after trip goes sideways

Lesiba Gwangwa, a flamboyant businessman, is requesting a refund from a resort in Gauteng after he made a reservation at Vaal Villa for a getaway experience with friends.

Sunday World understands that the excursion ended before it could even start.

Gwangwa, an experienced director with demonstrated expertise in the engineering industry, both civil and chemical, told Sunday World this week that the advertisement did not reflect what he had actually seen at the Vaal Villa.

“I made a booking on AirBnB on Thursday, January 4, for a getaway with friends from the fifth, checking out on January 7,” he said.

“The owner, Glen, whom the agent, Marcia, had recommended to me, was waiting for me when I arrived. Glen directed me to the place.”

Dirty and smelly

He explained further: “The place did not meet the [standard] advertised, and worse, it was dirty and smelly.

“I contacted Glen to inform him about the conditions. He claimed the place had been cleaned before my arrival, which was not true, and offered to ask his staff to clean it again.

“The bedrooms were not humane enough, and after I explained the situation to him, he said he would set up a refund if the place did not live up to our expectations.

“I trusted his word and verified it with Marcia, who assured me she would assist in arranging a refund, less the AirBnB platform fees, after both of us agreed.”

When asked if he filed a report with SA Police Service, Gwangwa responded: “There was no need to file a report; in fact, we wrote the e-mail on Monday, then made numerous calls, and we encountered resistance and arrogance, a change of tune. It’s disappointing.”

Sunday World’s attempts to get a comment from Glen and Marcia were fruitless. Their phones rang unanswered.

