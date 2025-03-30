U.S. hip hop star dies from injury sustained running from police

Atlanta authorities in the United States have revealed the tragic news of the death of hip hop star Young Scooter, on his birthday.

Police said the rapper succumbed to injuries sustained when he jumped over two fences running from police on Friday.

City of Atlanta police spokesperson Andrew Smith announced that officers arrived at a home responding to a complaint of a disturbance.

A man opened then immediately shut the door again

When they knocked on the door, a man opened but immediately shut it when he realised it was police.

As police were organising to surround the house, two men escaped via the back door.

One jumped over two fences while the other couldn’t so returned to the house.

As police pursued the escaped man, they found him injured on the other side of the fence.

“Police rendered first aid before he was taken to hospital where he died,” Smith said.

“Just to be clear, the 39-year-old man did not die as a result of any police action.”

Speculation had been he had been shot

The star died on Friday evening at the Grady Marcus Trauma Centre.

Earlier reports had suggested that he had been shot.

Smith emphasised that police did not fire any shot.

Born Kenneth Edward Bailey in North Carolina, Young Scooter shot to fame in late 2012 when he earned a contract with Freebandz records.

He had three records to his name including one titled Free Bricks 2.

The star was famous for his Instagram posts about and with his five children — three sons and two daughters.

Gifted his 16-year-old son an fancy car

Three years ago, he posted pictures of his Jaguar SUV gift to his then 16-year-old son. Little did he know he would die on his own birthday.

Though the medical examiner is yet to announce the result of the postmortem, it is believed he broke his leg severing an artery then bled out.

No announcement has yet been made regarding his funeral service.