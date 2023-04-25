UAE royals’ landing at Bulembu opens a can of worms

The landing of a royal family from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at an airborne infantry unit base in Bulembu has sparked off controversy similar to the landing of the Gupta family at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria in 2013.

The controversy has now led to the DA writing to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane demanding that he provides the opposition party with a record of decision-making that informed his government’s plan to lease a portion of government-owned base in Bhisho to UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his family.

DA spokesperson on Home Affairs Angel Khanyile said it is strange that the plan suggested that the UAE royals will share the airport with the military and the police’s airwing unit.

“This apparent deal is increasingly reminiscent of the scandal in 2013 when the Gupta family landed a private aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base carrying 270 guests,” said Khanyile.

“Mabuyane must provide the basis upon which a provincial government took the decision to open up a national key point to part ownership by private interests, in this case the UAE royals.

“In addition, cognisant of the fact that Bulembu Airport is now being used by the military and the police, Mabuyane has to explain where he obtained the authority to decide how the airport will be shared with UAE royals.”

She said since the news broke about the landing of the UAE royals, Home Affairs and Eastern Cape government have failed to provide answers on key legal compliance requirements.

“Yesterday, the DA asked Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to provide proof that his designation of the Bulembu Airport as a temporary international port of entry had complied with section 30[3] of the border management authority, which requires that the ‘the minister must, prior to an approval … publish a notice in the gazette for public comments for a period of not less than 30 days.

“Serious questions need to be asked on why the UAE royals were given the privilege for special entry through an entry point of their choosing when they could have used South Africa’s regular immigration entry points.”

