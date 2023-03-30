UDM criticises decision to lay off temporary healthcare workers

The UDM has criticised the Department of Health’s decision to terminate the contacts of healthcare workers who were appointed during the peak of Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, UDM secretary Bongani Msomi said the contribution of these workers made it possible for government to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

Msomi said the workers displayed patriotism when they risked their lives, noting that some of them died after they were exposed to sick Covid-19 patients.

“The department’s decision shows that government does not have a vision nor a plan to turn things around as they promise,” he said.

“Some of the workers have spent years in the health service and are now being required to leave with the experience they have accumulated, a service which is so desperately needed,” said Msomi.

He called on the department to abandon its mooted plan to lay off the workers.

“It is unfortunate that our government is not responsive. The UDM calls on the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, to reinstate all the Covid-19 appointees and all other temporary workers, as they are experienced and prepared to work.

“If there is a need to readjust the budget, let it be. The UDM supports whatever step that may be taken by the workers in order for them to be heard.”

