UFS student found after Valentine’s weekend disappearance

The University of the Free State (UFS) confirmed that 23-year-old Lerato Sithole, who was reported missing after disappearing from her residence in Universitas, Bloemfontein, was found unharmed.

Sithole, a second-year Bachelor of Science student in actuarial science, went missing on Friday last week.

At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly wearing a white cap and white shirt and carrying a red umbrella.

In a statement issued by the university, officials confirmed Sithole’s safe return.

“The student has been found unharmed. The university extends its sincere appreciation to members of our community and all partners who assisted with the search,” the institution said.

Her disappearance sparked concern among fellow students, staff, and members of the community, who assisted in circulating information to locate her.

While there are no official national statistics detailing the number of students who go missing or die annually in South Africa, similar incidents have been reported at other higher education institutions this year.

In 2025, Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) reported two students missing.

On March 6, the Soshanguve campus reported Oratile Mothoa, a 21-year-old second-year journalism student, missing after he took an e-hailing ride.

His body was discovered six weeks later, on April 22, in a mortuary. Police indicated that foul play was suspected.

In a separate case, Miyelani Itumeleng Mabunda (23) was last seen by his family on January 13 when he left home for the Polokwane campus.

He was reported missing in June after losing contact with his family during the school holidays.

Authorities continue to urge students and the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity as investigations into these cases continue.

