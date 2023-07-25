UJ students receive medical care, counselling after bus crash

The University of Johannesburg‘s (UJ) centre for psychological services and career development is offering support to students affected by an accident involving two buses.

A Metrobus and a bus ferrying UJ students collided near the university’s Kingway campus during a morning rush hour on Tuesday.

Among the 70 people who were reported injured, about 19 are students at UJ.

As a result, various support divisions from the university including the UJ medical support services and campus protection were immediately dispatched to the scene.

UJ’s media relations manager Herman Esterhuizen said three students were admitted to the hospital for treatment while those with minor injuries received treatment at the university’s medical facility.

No fatalities were reported.

“The university’s centre for psychological services and career development had also set up counselling services to support affected students. Details about the cause of the accident are a matter of a police investigation,” said Esterhuizen.

“The University of Johannesburg is concerned that some of our students were injured in a bus accident this morning.

“Our thoughts are with the affected students and their families, and the university is doing everything in its power to ensure that our students receive necessary medical care and counselling.”

Esterhuizen said UJ takes the safety and wellbeing of its students seriously, noting that it will work with relevant authorities to establish the facts surrounding the accident.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said the injured have been transported to hospitals across the city.

“The patients are at Helen Joseph, Hillbrow Clinic, Charlotte Maxeke and South Rand hospitals. People can check on their loved ones in these hospitals,” said Shivuri.

“The cause of the accident is not yet known, as the two drivers cannot speak and have been rushed to the hospital.”

