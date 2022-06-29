Ukhozi fires Sbu Buthelezi for bringing station into disrepute

Ukhozi FM has terminated the services of the seasoned religious show host, Sibusiso Buthelezi, with immediate effect.

The Indumiso host is accused of numerous allegations that have brought the station and the SABC into disrepute. On Wednesday, SABC head of communications Ndileka Cola released a statement confirming the news.

“The management of Ukhozi FM has decided to terminate the contract of Mr Sibusiso Buthelezi as an independent contractor with immediate effect. This follows several allegations relating to Mr Buthelezi’s business dealings that brought the organisation into disrepute,” said Cola.

The station further distanced itself from Buthelezi’s private company, Abombuso Investment.

“Ukhozi FM management wishes to confirm that the station does not in any way have any relationship with Mr Buthelezi’s private company Abombuso Investment.”

KwaZulu-Natal publication Isolezwe previously reported that listeners who invested in Buthelezi’s, which he advertised on the station’s platform, came in droves asking about their investments. They reportedly did not get returns, profits, or answers from Buthelezi, leading to his suspension.

Buthelezi will be replaced by Thembeka Zondo-Cele as a stand-in presenter on Indumiso on Sundays between 9am and 12pm until further notice.

