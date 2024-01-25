Ukhozi FM boss Sbongi Ngcobo hauls Owen Ndlovu to court

An application for an interim protection order has been filed against former SABC sports commentator Owen Ndlovu.

Sunday World has a copy of an affidavit that Sbongi Ngcobo, the business manager of Ukhozi FM, filed, asking the Randburg magistrate’s court to intervene so that Ndlovu will not cause her any more harm.

In the affidavit, dated January 23, Ngcobo writes that Ndlovu must not threaten, harass, or intimidate her.

She further orders him to refrain from insulting her, making up stories, and posting anything negative on social media.

It has been established that the matter is between Ngcobo and Ndlovu and does not involve the public broadcaster.

Fight over song of the year rights

Ngcobo’s decision to approach the court comes after Ndlovu made damning allegations against her over the controversial Ukhozi FM Song of the Year competition two years ago.

Ndlovu alleged that Ngcobo stole the concept he pioneered in 2016 and generated money from it.

Ndlovu asserts in the affidavit that the owner of the Ukhozi FM station made more than R500 000 using his idea. He vows to take her on until he gets what he believes is due to him.

On October 22 2022, he proceeded to file criminal charges against the station manager at the Mondeor police station, which is located in the southern part of Johannesburg.

“In 2016, I signed a contract with the SABC to do a voting competition using SMS, with all 18 SABC radio stations participating in this competition.

All radio stations were going to use the same SMS line that my company provided, which was 33175.

According to the affidavit, the competition winner would be made public every year on New Year’s Eve.

Ndlovu launched another attack on Ngcobo on Facebook on December 31 2023, accusing her of colluding with some influential people at the IsiZulu radio station.

He alleged that they manipulated votes to ensure maskandi musician Khuzani “Indlamlenze” Mpungose won the Ukhozi Song of the Year Competition.

Mpungose’s song Umjolo Lowo got the nod ahead of popular songs such as Iplan by Thukzin and Paris by Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele.

Freedom of expression

Approached for comment, Ndlovu laughed off the interim protection order.

“What is wrong if I express my view on social media? Isn’t that my constitutional right? I won’t keep quiet until I get back what is rightfully mine,” he said.

The businessman from Dannehousier in KwaZulu-Natal acknowledged receiving summons to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on February 20.

“We will meet in court,” said Ndlovu.

“My lawyer is taking care of the matter as well as the issue of the SABC asking me to stop using their trademark and logo in promoting my summer campaign song, which I will relaunch soon.”

