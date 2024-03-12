Ukhozi FM mourns passing of beloved presenter Bheka Mchunu

Seasoned broadcaster and Ukhozi FM presenter Bheka “Beeka” Mchunu has died.

The news of Mchunu’s passing was confirmed to Sunday World by a close friend who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“It’s tragic news, as you would understand. Everyone is still in shock. But I prefer that you speak to the family. They should be the ones who break the news to you. A person’s death is sensitive, as you would know in our culture as Africans,” he explained before hanging up.

It is understood that the much-loved presenter succumbed to an undisclosed illness at a Durban hospital on Tuesday evening, where he had been admitted.

Mchunu has been experiencing health woes for consecutive years. In one instance, he had to be pulled out off air in the middle of a show when he suddenly lost his voice during a live broadcast. He also had episodes of collapsing while he had been scheduled on air, prompting producers in some of his shows to play music only.

In 2021, false rumours spread that he had died, but it later emerged that the reports were inaccurate. In the wake of his back-to-back health complications, which also resulted in him having a mild stroke, the SABC owned station pulled him off air. The move, according to the public broadcaster, was to allow him time to recuperate.

Among the shows that Mchunu presented included a maskandi show, Sigiya Ngengoma and a midweek late-night show, Sibhukuda Kwesimanzozo.

His radio career started at Durban Youth Radio before joining another community radio station, Izwi Lomzansi, where he spent several years. He was later snatched by Ukhozi FM.

He was born and raised in the rural village of Dondotha, outside eMpangeni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

