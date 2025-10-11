Ukhozi FM senior producer Zandi Wardle hails God for her top media award

The creative pulse behind one of South Africa’s most influential radio powerhouses, Ukhozi FM, has credited divine grace for her latest triumph — a dazzling milestone that turned heads at the Mail & Guardian Power of Women Awards in Johannesburg this week.

As the senior producer of continuity and programming at the station, Zandi Wardle has been the invisible architect behind the rhythm and resonance of Ukhozi FM’s content — helping shape the sound that moves over seven million listeners across the country.

On Thursday afternoon, she was honoured in the Arts, Film and Media category, a fitting tribute to a woman whose creative footprint encompasses screens, studios, and soundwaves.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have received the Mail & Guardian Power of Women Award in the Arts, Film and Media category,” she told Sunday World. “This recognition means the world to me, especially as it acknowledges work that spans 13 years — from starting out as a film director and script supervisor, to transitioning into television as a researcher and writer, and now serving as a senior radio producer.”

Wardle said her work blends culture, emotion, and excellence in a way that mirrors the heartbeat of her audience.

“As a creative, I’ve always felt a deep responsibility to shape culture by producing content that reflects our authentic selves and also dares us to dream beyond what we know,” she said. “Being recognised in this way reminds me why I started — to tell stories that matter, that inspire, and that represent us fully.”

Rich portfolio

Her artistry extends far beyond the radio booth. Wardle’s portfolio includes television and film, most notably the Rights of Passage Anthology, screened at the Durban International Film Festival. She also connects with new audiences through her YouTube channel, which has grown to more than 70 000 subscribers — a digital testament to her storytelling gift.

Looking back at her personal achievements, she said the Power of Women Awards hold a special meaning for her because they celebrate women who lead courageously and claim their space in industries that often underestimate them.

“The SABC, under the leadership of a woman CEO, is a place where women are empowered and their voices are valued,” she added.

For Wardle, the award was more than a gleaming trophy — it was a divine nod, an affirmation that purpose and perseverance never walk alone. It was, as she put it, “proof that faith still finds its echo in the world of art.”

Divine intervention

“I give all glory to my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” she said. “Everything I am and everything I will ever be is because of Him. Without God, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Mail & Guardian stated that the awards were important for nation building. “These women are the backbone of social change, challenging injustice, building stronger communities, and standing up for those whose voices are too often unheard,” the publication stated on X.

With this accolade, Wardle’s journey reads like a living sermon — proof that purpose, hard work, and unwavering faith can turn even the faintest whisper of a dream into a national frequency of triumph.

