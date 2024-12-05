UKhozi FM’s annual Top 10 songs list divides listeners

UKhozi FM’s Top 10 songs have been announced, and the station’s listeners are divided.

The fans complained on social media that most of the songs are unknown, therefore, are not popular. They also want UKhozi FM to remove the maskandi genre from the competition.

Songs that are vying for the top spot

The competing songs are:

Woodblock DJs – Skuta baba

Thokozani Langa – Thokoza

Mthandeni SK – Gucci

Allen – Unobuhle

Malungelo – Uyavela

Malini – Uthunyelwe abadala

Mjolisi – My Dululu

Black Major – Sdakiwe sbali

Andile KaMajola – Liphakanyisiwe

Zintle Kwaaiman – Sabela

Maskandi inclusion deemed unfair

Out of these 10 songs, three are maskandi songs.

Given the hype of this competition, especially in the maskandi circles, one or two of these maskandi songs are likely to be in the top three.

Already the spotlight is on My Dululu by Mjolisi and Gucci by Mthandeni “Sk” Manqele. Another song that is expected to be in the top three is Sdakiwe Sbali by Black Major.

Fans express dissatisfaction

Sphamandla Mkhwanazi complained: “I give up on Ukhozi FM. Ayikho phela le (this is not on). I’m only familiar with 2 songs. Gucci and Skuta Baba and Skuta Baba is not even a hit song.”

Nokuthula Khumalo said: “Can we remove Ake maskandi from the top 10 so we can have peace. I’m not taking sides but we need peace right now.”

Khanyisa Hadebe said: “Ake besiyeke ngomaskandi kulokhu ziyabhora nalezingoma zakhona zinenkulumo, ake kuwine ezinye siyavelelwa aysuka wenza kahle nokhuzani waphuma akuphume nabanye sekungathi siphethwe yibo qhudelwana ngezingoma ezibhorayo aysuka.” (They must leave out maskandi on the list and give other genres an opportunity to shine)

Paul Zulu suggested that the competition be closed.

“Ayvalwe lento yokhlukanisa, iMess nje (Shut this divisive mess down). 3 songs deserve to be in this list: Gucci, My Dululu, Sdakiwe Sbali. Kodwa ke ksebenza amaVoti emali yenu (But then, it’s up to votes and money). Zintle can take it, I feel like she can use her sponsors.”

