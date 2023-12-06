Umngeni chief whip brutally killed in presence of wife, child

The DA has recounted chilling details on how three gunmen broke into Umngeni municipality chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu’s home and gunned him down.

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers told Sunday World on Wednesday that the assailants gained entry into Ndlovu’s house by breaking down the door before opening a volley of shots in the presence of his wife and five-year-old daughter.

“He was fatally wounded on the scene. The [three men] then fled from the [crime scene]. The police arrived shortly afterwards and cordoned off the area,” said Rodgers.

Disconnection of electricity

He said he suspects the murder was related to electricity disconnections in the area, which some of the residents in the Ingonyama Trust areas have been unhappy about.

“I don’t want to make any speculations … but it does appear that the motive could be surrounding this [electricity disconnections] issue,” said Rodgers.

“Let the police investigate and as the situation unfolds, we’ll have a better understanding of the issue.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his wife Pretty Ndlovu and his family and friends.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the shooting. He said police are investigating a case of murder.

“We know that he was shot at his house and we are investigating,” said Netshiunda.

Crime statistics

The crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year show that from June to December of 2021, 32 politically linked murders were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

While Police Minister Bheki Cele said at the time that an inter-ministerial police task team assembled to deal with political assassinations had made headway, it also emerged that of the suspects who were arrested by the team since 2018, charges were withdrawn against 71, 32 were found not guilty while 72 were in custody.

Thirteen of the accused had died while 43 were out on bail.

The conviction rate also painted a more worrying picture, with only 12 sentences.

University of KwaZulu-Natal criminology and forensic studies professor Nirmala Gopal said the only way to end the political killings was to deal with political mafias who order hits on rivals.

