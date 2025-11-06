Umngeni mayor wants Lesotho to help address involvement of migrants in crime

The DA-run Umngeni local municipality, which is based in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, claims that it has formally contacted the Kingdom of Lesotho’s high commission to ask for assistance in resolving issues involving undocumented Lesotho nationals who live and work in its jurisdiction.

Chris Pappas, the mayor of the municipality, has written to Ntsime Jafeta, the high commissioner, to express concerns about a sizable number of Basotho people who are allegedly living and working within the municipal boundaries without the necessary labour and immigration documents.

Pappas said, according to reports tabled by different stakeholders including law-enforcement partners, community structures, and municipal social-development platforms, the challenges raised include the presence of undocumented individuals working illegally and vulnerable to exploitation.

Concerns include non-participation of Basotho nationals in public health and HIV/Aids programmes, which then hinders prevention and treatment efforts.

He added that there is a minority of Basotho nationals allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade and related social-harm issues, including incidents involving child abandonment.

Pappas stressed that the focus lies on lawful compliance, public health, social stability, and community safety, rather than nationality or discrimination.

Social welfare concerns

“Umngeni is a welcoming community that values regional cooperation and lawful migration. Many Basotho residents contribute positively to our economy and local life,” he said.

“However, we must address legitimate safety, health, and social welfare concerns raised by our stakeholders.

“Our intention is to work collaboratively with the Kingdom of Lesotho to ensure that all residents—whether South African or foreign—are safe, protected, and participating lawfully in our society.”

He said the letter to Jafeta requests support from the high commission in encouraging and facilitating legal documentation and compliance, strengthening cooperation on public health participation, particularly HIV/Aids prevention and treatment, as well as supporting joint approaches to tackling crime and social-harm issues involving undocumented individuals

“This is a matter requiring partnership, not blame. We believe the best outcomes come from constructive engagement between governments and communities.

“We remain committed to protecting vulnerable people from exploitation, safeguarding public health, and ensuring lawfulness and dignity for all residents,” he said.

The municipality has also offered to meet with the high commission to establish a cooperative action framework.

