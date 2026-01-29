UMP enrolment jumps past 13,000 as demand for higher education surges

The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) has recorded a notable rise in student numbers for the 2026 academic year, expanding enrolment from 11,885 students in 2025 to 13,077 in 2026, an increase of more than 1 000 students that reflects sustained demand, measured growth and broader access to higher education in Mpumalanga.

The growth comes as the university confirmed it has successfully completed the release of application outcomes to prospective first-time entering students, following the official announcement of the National Senior Certificate results on January 13, 2025.

According to a UMP statement, the institution received more than 124,000 applications for the 2026 academic year, a figure that highlights both the popularity of the university and the intense pressure facing South Africa’s public higher education system as thousands of learners compete for limited spaces.

Applicants urged to register online

“Based on our enrolment targets, we will increase our student enrolment from 11,885 in 2025 to 13,077 in 2026. This is significant for our growth trajectory and academic excellence as we pursue our strategic objectives, guided by our Vision 2030,” said Vice-Chancellor Thenjiwe Meyiwa.

She urged all applicants who have received admission offers to register online without delay, adding that the university was preparing to welcome its 2026 intake.

UMP spokesperson Tlangelani Ubisi said the application process was concluded in line with national timelines and enrolment planning frameworks.

“The University of Mpumalanga has successfully completed the process of releasing application outcomes to prospective first-time entering students,” Ubisi said. “This process was finalised after the official release of the NSC results on January 13, 2025.”

Friday deadline for in-person registration

Ubisi said that while demand remained exceptionally high, admissions were strictly governed by the Department of Higher Education and Training’s approved enrolment plan.

“In line with the DHET-approved enrolment plan, UMP has 3,969 spaces available for the undergraduate first-year intake,” he said.

He added that in-person registration for first-year students who have been admitted will close on Friday, and urged applicants to regularly check the outcomes of their applications via the university’s student portal.

Alongside the enrolment update, UMP issued a firm warning against admission-related fraud, reiterating that access to the institution cannot be bought.

“The University of Mpumalanga urges prospective students not to pay any person or entity money to obtain admission, as the university has a zero-tolerance policy for such actions,” Ubisi said.

NSFAS has its hands full

The UMP update unfolds against a national backdrop of unprecedented demand for higher education funding, with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) confirming that close to 900,000 students applied for financial support for the 2026 academic year.

NSFAS acting board chairperson Mugwena Maluleke said the scheme received a record 893,847 applications, with young women accounting for more than 66% of all submissions.

The majority of applications came from first-time entering students – the same cohort placing pressure on universities such as UMP.

With more than 609,000 funding applications approved by the end of December, NSFAS said institutions were now able to proceed with registrations with greater certainty.

Caption: The University of Mpumalanga has increased it enrolment by more than 1 000 students/Supplied